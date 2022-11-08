Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $13.92 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00610451 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.61 or 0.31797403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

