Mixin Price Tops $169.60 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Mixin has a total market cap of $101.61 million and $28,027.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $169.60 or 0.00860669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003228 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00588203 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.40 or 0.30638541 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.
About Mixin
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.