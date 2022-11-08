Mizuho Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.19.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,093,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 147,687 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.