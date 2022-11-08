MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Stefan Allanson Acquires 54 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Stefan Allanson bought 54 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £197.64 ($227.56).

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 364 ($4.19) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820.80 ($9.45). The stock has a market cap of £212.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 423.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 503.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 680 ($7.83) to GBX 710 ($8.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

