Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-$244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

MODN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

