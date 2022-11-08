Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-$244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.