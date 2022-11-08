Moelis & Company (MC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

