Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. 6,756,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.