Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. 6,756,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

