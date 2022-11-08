Monero Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Monero has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $103.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $144.19 or 0.00744358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,370.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00340192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00121030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00578947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00230753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00243334 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,197,971 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.