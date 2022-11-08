Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 791.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 256,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,177,392. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

