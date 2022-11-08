Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,953 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.35. 45,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

