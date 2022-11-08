Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $142.21 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 254,341 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 3.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 1.41% of Lamb Weston worth $142,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

LW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

