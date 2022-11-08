Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $98.44 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TC Energy worth $98,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

