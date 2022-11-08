Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 79,818 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $38,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. 26,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

