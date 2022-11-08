Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 12,278 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

About Colliers International Group

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.70. 3,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,371. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.