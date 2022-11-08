Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CGI by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CGI by 106.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
