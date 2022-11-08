Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 230,784 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,784 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $115,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. 16,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

