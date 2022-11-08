Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 272,768 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $64,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 25,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

