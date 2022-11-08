Moonbeam Trading Down 1.6% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $201.41 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00085260 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00066654 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014511 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024848 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006343 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Moonbeam Profile
Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,202,884 coins and its circulating supply is 430,698,839 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonbeam Coin Trading
