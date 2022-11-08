Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 572,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

