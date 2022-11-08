Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 316,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,791. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

