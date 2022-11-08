Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

META traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 776,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

