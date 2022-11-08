Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 77,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

