Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.80. 15,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,826. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.27 and its 200 day moving average is $233.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

