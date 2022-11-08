Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,199 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 189,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,322. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

