Morgan Advanced Materials plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUFGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Morgan Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of MCRUF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.