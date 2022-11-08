Morgan Advanced Materials plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Morgan Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of MCRUF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

