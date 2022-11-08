Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Trimmed by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

