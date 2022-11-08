Morgan Stanley Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $28.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

QTWO stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 5,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,295. Q2 has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 669.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

