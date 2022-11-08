Morgan Stanley Upgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 1,025 ($11.80) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

