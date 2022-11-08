MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTYFF opened at $43.54 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.