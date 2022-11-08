Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €243.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €243.00 ($243.00) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($246.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €278.00 ($278.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($265.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($324.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($325.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down €0.50 ($0.50) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €271.70 ($271.70). 319,445 shares of the company traded hands. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($198.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €253.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €235.21.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

