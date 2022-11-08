musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

musicMagpie Price Performance

LON:MMAG opened at GBX 12.30 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.80. musicMagpie has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.