musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
musicMagpie Price Performance
LON:MMAG opened at GBX 12.30 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.80. musicMagpie has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33.
musicMagpie Company Profile
