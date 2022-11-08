Nano (XNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Nano has a market cap of $97.74 million and $1.82 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003725 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,693.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00325256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00118589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00742119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00571035 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00228504 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

