NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $24.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.30% from the stock’s previous close.

NSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $428.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

