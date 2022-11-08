National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 8.9% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.31. 2,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $73,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.