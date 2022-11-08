National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Mourick Mark Van Purchases 1,280 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 704,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,380. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

