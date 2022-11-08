Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $4.47 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $108,554.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00237523 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00067717 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026153 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,803,877 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.