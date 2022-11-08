NEM (XEM) One Day Volume Tops $13.00 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $303.85 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

