Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.00

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.00 and last traded at $125.73, with a volume of 19682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.