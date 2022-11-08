New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $912-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.52 million. New Relic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.14-0.17 EPS.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,387,528 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.