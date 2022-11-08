New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,969 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 874,877 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 3,248,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 594,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 303,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,456,717. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

