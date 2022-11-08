Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.61 EPS.

NWL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 76,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

