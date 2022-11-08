Newmont Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 38,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 29,441 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Up 6.2 %

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

NEM traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 593,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,352. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

