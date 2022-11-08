News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NWSA traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in News by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

