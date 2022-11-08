Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Gap Up to $155.00

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.00, but opened at $162.25. Nexstar Media Group shares last traded at $161.16, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

