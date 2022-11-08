NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NEE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. 128,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 79,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.