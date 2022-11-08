Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 534899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,501,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 926,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nikola by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

