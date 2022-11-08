NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

NiSource Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 251,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

