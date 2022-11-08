Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

NBN opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.26. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

