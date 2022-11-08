Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $52,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $536.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.74.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

