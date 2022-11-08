Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,714. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 194.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

